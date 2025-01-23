Michael Marinho Drops Highly Anticipated Single “Troublemaker”

Emerging singer-songwriter Michael Marinho is excited to unveil his new single, “Troublemaker,” following the success of his previous hit, “Electric Slide.”

With this latest release, Marinho delivers an electrifying R&B anthem designed to get listeners moving and captivate audiences worldwide.

“Troublemaker” blends Marinho’s signature sultry vocals with lush harmonies and soulful rhythms, offering a smooth yet dynamic track. Its infectious beat and relatable lyrics reflect his evolving artistry and deep connection with his growing fanbase. The song showcases Marinho’s ability to blend contemporary R&B sounds with his own unique flair, further establishing him as one of the most promising voices in modern R&B music.

Having quickly made a name for himself in the industry, Marinho continues to break creative boundaries with “Troublemaker,” solidifying his position as an artist to watch. The single is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.