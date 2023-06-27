Michael Naba wins 2023 National Cycling Championship at Ho

Michael Naba of the Accra based FCG Cycling Club on Sunday, won the first position, Ghana Jersey and gold medal in the 2023 National Cycling Championship held at Ho the capital of the Volta Region.

The two-day cycling event which is part of qualifications marked for the upcoming Accra2023 Africa Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France was a high attraction in the region.

Naba displayed marvelously with his speed and stamina as he overcame 40 other cyclists to grab the championship prize.

He crossed the finished line in four hours, one minute thirteen seconds over a distance of 139.2km of seven laps with an average speed of 34. 58, and was tailed by Prince Kudufia in finished time of four hours, three minute two second, while Sesi Emmanuel came third in four hours, three minute three seconds respectively.

In the Elite Woman, defending champion Erica Sedro maintained her title in a distance of 65.2km of 4 laps with an average speed of 23.48km with a finished time of three, twenty-three minutes followed by Florence Heridoh with a finished time of thirty-five minute respectively.

Abdul-Majeed Sanda from the Rainbow Club emerged winner in the Men’s Junior Divisions, in a distance of 79.44km of 5 laps with an average speed 31.36km with a finished time of two hours, thirty-two-minute, while Elias Sherif came second in finishing time of two hours and forty minute respectfully.

Mr. Riyard Mohammed, Vice President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GFC) told the media this year’s competition has been tough as compared to last year.

He said, “this year’s competition has been very tough as compared to last year because the cyclists have proven to us that they can win gold medals for Ghana if they are given enough support”.