Michael Osei steps down as Bibiani Gold Stars head coach

Bibiani Gold Stars has announced that their Head Coach, Michael Osei, has gone on short-term leave.

This follows a poor run of results by the Western North club, which has seen then drop to 17th on the league table with 11 points.

The team has failed to win its last seven games, having suffered two defeats and five draws.

A statement from the club said, “Considering the team’s recent performance and associated results, the management and Head Coach – Mr Micheal Osei, has recognized the need to take proactive measures to restore the team to glory.

“In this regard, it is approved for the head coach to take a short leave of absence to enable us to collectively address the challenges and review existing plans for future positive results.

“We plead with our supporters to manage their confidence as we plan to restore the success of the club.”

Osei is expected to miss Bibiani Gold Stars’ game against Bechem United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.