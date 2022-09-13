Michael Quarshie to Chair Pillow Fight Event on Sunday in Takoradi

Michael Quarshie, the District Municipal Chairman of Kwasiminstim in Takoradi will on Sunday, 18th September, 2022 chair the first ever public Pillow Fight Tournament in the Western Region.

The programme will be held at Effie-Kuma Police Astro Turffrom from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Some personalities have been selected as officials. They include Edmund Quansah, Charles Oteng Acquah, David Odametey, Joshua Tagoe

The Judges would be Eugenia Dodoo(Mrs), Belo Cida, Bernard Abbeyquaye and Sarah Awini.

The Ring Announcers/Commentators areWilliam Ayiku Ocansey, Juliana Kwaningand Enoch Sackey.

The organisers, Dreamland Sports Plus and their sponsors have promised to award Medalsto 10 Maleand 10 Female winners.

The Pillow Fight Event in Africa, Ghana and the Western Region has been sanctioned and approved by Steve Williams (President of PFC – World).

President of the Ghana Pillow Fighting Federation, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams said the sport has caught a lot of attention and it is a good addition to the recreational and sporting activities in the country.

He expressed that the youth have the interest in doing new things and Pillow Fighting has come for them. “It is full of action and fun, and that is what makes a nation united, safe and peaceful” he added.