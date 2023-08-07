Michaela Wins Miss Kidi Ghana Season III 

Twelve-year-old Michaela Nana Yaa Sarpong Akuoko demonstrated intelligence in all departments to emerge tops in season three of the Miss Kidi Ghana finals held at the Zenith University College auditorium.

The Says International School pupil shrugged off stiff competition from nine other delegates to take home the ultimate crown.

Her excellent oratory won her the Miss eloquent prize, and she extended her dominance to the talent Miss talent category.

For her outstanding display, she took home a crown, sashes, educational materials, tablet, products from sponsors and a round trip international ticket for educational tour.

She was followed by Muntom Ninsaw Lucita a pupil of Ministry of Health basic school, who also took home a special cash prize, educational materials, tablet and a sash, while Valerie Malgor Nareyore and Princess Kofituo Xornam placed second and third runner up with Lisa Naa Adjeley Sugar Sowah placing fourth runner up respectively.

They also received sashes and special prizes for their efforts.

The fun-filled event juried by Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa I, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, and musician Kwabena Kwabena grew keener when the ten delegates were trimmed to five.

Musical performances from Banzy Vanero the ‘hosanna’ hitmaker and Truth Ofori and Daimond arts academy sent the jam-packed auditorium into frenzy.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the kids’ pageant, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, in a post-event interview said ” It’s been a worthwhile competition, I congratulate all the ten delegates for making it this far. Their weeks of rehearsals have indeed paid off. I want to express my sincerest thanks to their parents and schools for making them available.

“Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my hardworking and dedicated team-Eugene, Tanko, Chris, Eugene II, Ameley, Isaac and Kakel. We are looking forward to a greater season four.

” I have seen massive transformation from start till today, and that alone completes our joy and the reason to stay on this tangent to give more young girls the platform to express their God given talents.”

The event was sponsored by Mcberry Biscuits, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Angel Cola, and Essential Cosmetics Patcy glam.