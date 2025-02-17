Micro-Business Loan Access Shrinks as Local Banks Step Up

A recent report from the Bank of Ghana paints a troubling picture for micro-businesses, whose share of secured loans dropped sharply to 1.8% in Q4 2024, down from 3.3% in the same period last year.

This decline signals a worrying trend for micro-enterprise credit access, an essential driver of Ghana’s economic growth.

While smaller enterprises face mounting challenges, the overall value of secured loans saw a modest year-on-year increase of 2.8%, reaching GH¢5.6 billion in Q3 2024. Banks were responsible for GH¢3.5 billion of this amount, with Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions contributing the remaining GH¢2.1 billion. This growth suggests that while the lending landscape is expanding overall, micro-businesses are being sidelined.

The Commerce and Finance sector emerged as the leader in secured loan allocations, capturing 36.3% of the total value in Q2 2024, with the Services and Construction sectors following at 16.6% and 9.8% respectively. Geographically, Greater Accra dominated the scene, accounting for 62.8% of the secured loan value in Q3 2024, while the Ashanti and Western regions trailed with 19.2% and 4.8%.

Notably, the composition of lenders is shifting. The share of secured loans granted by foreign-owned banks fell dramatically to 51.5% in Q4 2024 from 74.6% a year earlier. Meanwhile, domestically owned banks increased their share from 25.4% to 48.5% during the same period. This shift reflects an emerging trend where local institutions are stepping in to fill the void, even as foreign banks continue to play a major role in secured lending.

The findings raise important questions about the future of credit access for micro-businesses—a segment that forms the backbone of the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. As local banks begin to assert their presence, stakeholders hope to see more inclusive lending practices that support all tiers of the business community, especially those with limited access to traditional financing channels.