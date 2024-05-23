Microsoft and G42 Team Up for Major Data Center in Kenya, Serving East Africa

Microsoft and G42 have unveiled plans to construct a cutting-edge hyperscale data center in Kenya, aimed at serving the broader East Africa region.

This development, known as the Microsoft Azure East Africa Cloud Region, is part of an initial $1 billion investment by both entities, constituting a substantial portion of a larger digital investment initiative in Kenya.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Microsoft disclosed that the new facility will be an environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art data center. It joins Microsoft’s existing Azure data centers in South Africa and complements ongoing efforts to expand data center capacity in the Johannesburg area.

Alongside the data center project, the investment entails several other pillars, including the creation of a local-language AI model for research and development, establishment of an East Africa Innovation Lab with comprehensive AI digital skills training, enhancements in international and local connectivity infrastructure, and collaboration with the Kenyan government to ensure the provision of secure and reliable cloud services across the region.

The data center campus will be situated in Olkaria, Kenya, and will operate solely on renewable geothermal energy, incorporating advanced water conservation technologies.

This initiative is set to be formalized with a letter of intent during the upcoming state visit of Kenyan President William Ruto to the US, marking a significant milestone in enhancing digital infrastructure and capabilities in the East African region.

The data center is projected to be operational within 24 months of the signing of definitive agreements, contributing to the advancement of digital infrastructure and technology adoption across East Africa.