Microsoft and OpenAI’s Profit-Based Definition of AGI Signals Long Road Ahead

Microsoft and OpenAI have set an internal definition for achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) that hinges on a financial milestone rather than technical capabilities. According to The Information, the two companies have agreed that OpenAI will only be considered to have reached AGI once its AI systems generate at least $100 billion in profits.

This commercial metric diverges sharply from the more traditional technical and philosophical definitions of AGI, which typically emphasize the ability of AI to perform a wide array of tasks at a human level.

This profit-driven approach suggests that AGI, in the eyes of Microsoft and OpenAI, is still years away. OpenAI, which has been pouring resources into developing advanced AI models, is forecast to operate at a loss until at least 2029. The substantial financial gap between its current performance and the $100 billion profit threshold indicates that Microsoft will continue to have access to OpenAI’s models for the foreseeable future, even as both companies work toward AI advancements.

The debate surrounding OpenAI’s O3 model—a newer AI iteration—also adds complexity to the AGI timeline. Although O3 is seen by some as a step closer to AGI, its high computational costs suggest that scaling it effectively may be a significant challenge, potentially delaying the realization of AGI under the profit-centric definition set by the companies.

This profit-based standard raises important questions about the commercialization of AGI and the way financial goals may influence the development of next-generation AI technologies. While technical benchmarks are often central to discussions of AGI, this shift toward a market-driven definition underscores the increasing importance of economic viability in the future of AI. The outcome will have wide-reaching implications not only for OpenAI and Microsoft but for the entire AI industry, where profitability could now be a defining measure of success.