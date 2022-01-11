Microsoft appoints Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh as Africa lead

Tech giant and software developer Microsoft has appoint Ghanaian IT expert,

Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh as the Strategic Partner Lead for Africa.

Ms. Kyeremanten-Jimoh who will be operating from Microsoft’s newly formed Africa Transformation Office (ATO) is expected to build strategic partnerships with governments, financial institutions, telecommunications operators, multinational and international organisations across the African continent.

According to a post on her LinkedIn social media platform, the move is a bid to fuel Africa’s transformation, scale-up growth and accelerate the ATO’s mission on the continent.

Microsoft’s establishment of the (ATO) is a reinforcement of its investment to enable digital transformation in Africa. It activities will focus on facilitating growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas including digital infrastructure, skills development, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME’s), and startups.

“Kudos to Microsoft for this game-changing initiative and for handpicking talent to lead this charge. I am certain this will be one of the biggest success stories for our continent. We are rolling up our sleeves and getting started! Come with me on this super exciting journey,” she excitedly said.

Prior to her latest post, Angela was in charge of North, East, and West Africa as the General Manager for IBM.