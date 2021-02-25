Home Science Technology Microsoft introduces new industry cloud services

Microsoft on Wednesday announced three new industry-specific cloud offerings for manufacturing, nonprofit and financial services.

Besides Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit, the company also announced the first update to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and the public preview timing for Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

“The complexity of our world is increasing daily, and the lessons of 2020 are showing up as organizations everywhere learn to be more agile and resilient,” the company said.

“We created the Microsoft industry clouds by bringing together common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and industry-specific components and standards, with the breadth of Microsoft’s cloud services,” it added. Enditem

