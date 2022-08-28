Microsoft Office Vulnerabilities High Among African Users

Russia-based internet cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says that the number of exploits for vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Office suite increased globally compared to Q1 2022. In Q2 2022 these exploits accounted for 82% of the total number of exploits across different platforms.

This is according to the latest Kaspersky quarterly malware report. The firm says that the META (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) region also saw an increase in the attacks via MS Office vulnerabilities.

MS Office vulnerabilities CVE-2021-40444, CVE-2017-0199, CVE-2017-11882 and CVE-2018-0802 were used by criminals most often during the second quarter, being exploited to attack more than 551,000 users in total.

These attempts recorded in the report were countered by Kaspersky’s solutions. The company says that if the attackers had succeeded, they would have gotten control over the computers of victims to view, change, or delete data without their knowledge through remote execution of malicious code.

Vulnerability Attacked users in Q2 2022 Dynamics of attacked users, %

Q2 2022 vs Q1 2022 CVE-2021-40444 4,886 696% CVE-2017-0199 60,132 59% CVE-2017-11882 140,623 5% CVE-2018-0802 345,827 3%