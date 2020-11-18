Microsoft is planning to introduce some important changes to Teams with regards to how participants access meeting chat based on how they were invited to the meeting.

The feature listing recently appeared on the Microsoft Teams roadmap and is scheduled for a roll out in December.

With this change, all participants who joined a Teams meeting via a meeting link and were not added to the original meeting invite will lose access to the meeting content once the meeting ends.

This means that such participants will no longer have access to chats, files, notes, and more.

It is important to note that these changes only affect new single meetings and recurring meetings. They should not impact previously scheduled/channel meetings.

Microsoft Teams has been growing very fast since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and it has just passed 115 million daily active users.

The rapid growth of Microsoft Teams shows no signs of slowing. Some other features that are set to make it to the popular collaboration platform include Breakout rooms, pinned posts, and much more.

