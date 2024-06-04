Microsoft to Address EU Antitrust Concerns Over Teams

Microsoft is preparing to take further steps to address an ongoing EU antitrust investigation into its Teams app, part of its Office product suite, according to President Brad Smith.

This comes amid expectations that the company may soon face formal charges from the European Commission.

The investigation, initiated last year, follows a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned Slack, which alleged that Microsoft’s bundling of Teams with Office was anti-competitive. In response, Microsoft announced in April that it would sell Teams separately from Office globally, after having already unbundled the two products in Europe to avoid potential EU fines.

Smith emphasized Microsoft’s commitment to resolving the regulators’ concerns. “I expect we will take additional steps,” he told reporters after a meeting with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels. “On Teams, we have done a lot of work, but our work isn’t yet done. Microsoft is committed to finding a resolution to regulators’ concerns.”

He also noted that receiving a statement of objections or charge sheet from the EU competition enforcer would not be an irreversible step in resolving the issue, indicating Microsoft’s readiness to cooperate further with EU authorities to find a satisfactory solution.