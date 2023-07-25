Mid-Year budget review rescheduled to July 31

The eagerly awaited Mid-Year Budget Review by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been pushed back once again, this time to Monday, July 31.

Originally scheduled for July 27, 2023, the presentation was later moved to July 25, 2023, but then canceled again without a new date being announced, leaving MPs and the public curious about the reasons for the delay.

The sudden cancellation of the budget review has sparked interest and speculation among Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public, as they ponder the possible factors behind the postponement.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, communicated that the Finance Minister will be holding a comprehensive meeting with the MPs on Friday, July 28, 2023, ahead of the rescheduled presentation.