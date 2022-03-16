MiDA Says 53 Communities Experiencing Improved Power Quality Supply

Residents of 53 towns and communities located within the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) Achimota, Dansoman, Akuapim-Mampong, Legon, Kwabenya and Kaneshie Districts are experiencing improved power quality and a significant reduction in electricity outages.

This is as a result of the completion of works to upgrade the electricity distributor’s low voltage network in several areas of the project districts.

A statement issued by the Communication and Outreach Unit of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and shared with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said almost 600,000 residents, comprising businesses and homes in the six districts, are benefiting from the project referred to as the Low Voltage (LV) Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project.

The statement said prior to the inception of the project, residents in those areas commonly experienced low and fluctuating voltages, which manifested in dim lights and caused damage to electrical appliances.

“They also suffered frequent power outages caused by overloading in transformers and conductors that served these communities,” it added.

“For ECG, having long and undersized conductors in these areas, led to high technical losses, frequent and long downtime and high operations and maintenance costs.

“Some residents say their lights are now brighter and more stable, and that they’re now able to use all their electrical appliances anytime of the day. This implies that they are noticing the improvements and impact of the project,” the statement said.

Mr Roland Osei Nyarko, the LV Bifurcation Project Manager at MiDA, said the Project is expected to contribute to improved incomes for the beneficiary residents, enhance job opportunities and the wellbeing of the people, and contribute towards Ghana’s efforts at reducing poverty and increase economic growth.

The LV Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project aims to improve the quality of power supply by transferring load from existing overloaded electricity conductors and transformers to newly installed ones.

The scope of the project covers the installation of 393 new transformers of various capacities and the replacement of 88 over-aged ones.

It also includes planting over 17,000 wooden electric poles across the six districts, upgrading about 992 km of undersized conductors or lines, and installing 75 km of new low voltage lines.

Construction activities in the Achimota, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Akuapem-Mampong, Kwabenya Districts have been fully completed,” he said.

It said activities in the Legon District, currently 85 percent complete, are on scheduled to be fully completed in May 2022.

The contractors undertaking the project are Messrs. Power Factor Ltd, Best & Crompton Engineering Ghana Ltd, and MBH Power Ltd.

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is implementing the US$31m Project on behalf of the Government of Ghana, as part of the US$316milion Ghana Power Compact Program funded by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America.

The LV Bifurcation & Network Improvement Project is one of the Projects making up the Technical Loss Reduction Activity, which comes under the larger ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project.

The ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) project consists of four activities, namely: Modernizing Utility Operations Activity, Technical Loss Reduction Activity Commercial loss reduction Activity, and Outage Reduction Activity.

These activities were designed to reduce technical, commercial, and collection losses and improve service quality. They are intended to reduce implicit subsidies (created by losses, underpricing and under-billing) and ensure that ECG runs on sound commercial principles to become creditworthy.

They are also to serve as a credible off-taker under power purchase agreements and ensure that ECG recovers its costs and invests in maintenance as well as expand without requiring regular financial support from the Government.