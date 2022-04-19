Middle Belt Development Authority Commissions Dormitory Block For Dadiesoaba Nursing, Midwifery Training College

The government of Ghana, through the Middle Belt Development Authority has provided an ultramodern dormitory block for the students at Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Asutifi South district in Ahafo Region.

The dormitory block project which was constructed at the cost of One million one hundred and eighty-seven thousand, five hundred Ghana cedis(Gh¢1,187,500.00) was commissioned and handed over to the above mentioned user agency on Friday, March 25, 2022, is constructionally composed of Housemaster’s apartment(with two bedrooms, hall, kitchen, store room, toilet, bathroom and a corridor), students’ washing and ironing areas, inbuilt toilet and bathroom facilities, SRC common room and a copious compound.

This is a clear demonstration that the Authority which is under the auspices of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joe Danquah, is committed to improving infrastructure in the Second Circle and college institutions in the Asutifi South district.

To buttress this point, and in addition to the construction of this monumental boys dormitory block for Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College, the MBDA is currently constructing a 1Unit 10-Seater Water Closet toilet with mechanized borehole in the same college through an IPEP programme.

Also, the MBDA has provided Hwediem Senior High School with girls dormitory block(COMMISSIONED) and a 10-Seater Water Closet toilet with mechanized borehole to increase enrollment and ensure improvement in sanitation. Again, Acherensua Senior High School was not left out to continue to suffer from accommodation deficit. And that, the Authority through the One Million Dollars per Constituency initiative has provided the school with the same girls dormitory block(COMMISSIONED) to ease congestion at the girls’ dormitory in the school.

The programme to commission the new dormitory block at Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College was attended by the Middle Belt Development Authority officers from the regional office in Sunyani, the Ahafo Regional minister, Hon. George Boakye, the District Chief Executive Officer for Asutifi South district, Hon. Dwomoh Mensah Robert, the Chief Executive Officer for Venture Capital Trust Fund, Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, Nananom from the Dadiesoaba traditional area, the Principal, staff and students of the college and the entire people of the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ahafo Regional Minister expressed his happiness and thanked the government of Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo and the CEO of Middle Belt Development Authority for gifting the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College with this modernized boys dormitory block with the purpose to eradicating accommodation challenges in the school.

He therefore expressed his gratitude to the CEO of Venture Capital Trust Fund, Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong for his personal financial support to the contractor(Dahanco Company Limited) to complete the projects in the three schools on time.

Touching on the projects by the MBDA, the Regional Minister stated emphatically that, the execution of the Authority’s mandate to implement the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme could not have been felt by Ghanaians if the government had not resourced the MBDA with the One Million Dollars per One Constituency($1M1C) fund.

In conclusion, he entreated the Principal of the college, Mrs. Marcelina Teni Kwose, to cultivate perennial maintenance culture to prolong the existence of the facility to benefit the future generations.

The DCE for Asutifi South District, Hon. Dwomoh Mensah Robert, profusely appreciated the NPP government for the execution of infrastructural projects in the district through the One Million Dollars per Constituency programme.

He further expressed his appreciation to the CEO of Middle Belt Development Authority, Hon. Joe Danquah, for making the flagship policy of the government a reality by providing infrastructures to promote and accelerate social and economic developments in the Middle Belt Zone.

The CEO of Venture Capital Trust Fund, Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, speaking at the ceremony commended the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo and the CEO of the Authority for giving the college such a befitting dormitory block through the One Million Dollars per One Constituency fund. He highlighted on the personal contributions he made to complement the efforts of the contractor to expedite action on the completion of the project.

The Principal of the college, Mrs. Marcelina Teni Kwose, who demonstrated with a great joy and happiness expressed her profound gratitude to the government of Ghana and sincerely applauded the MBDA for this remarkable edifice. She said that, the new dormitory block would go a long way to reduce the accommodation challenges her school is currently facing.

The Principal promised the Authority that, management would take good care of the facility and appealed for more educational projects from the outfit of the Middle Belt Development Authority. The SRC also applauded the MBDA and the government of Ghana for giving the college this modern dormitory block project.

The Asutifi South is one of the districts in Ahafo Region that has benefited immensely from the fruits of One Million Dollars per One Constituency programme under Middle Belt Development Authority.

To mention a few, there have been construction of 20-Seater water closet toilets with mechanized boreholes and a doctor’s quarters at Dadiesoaba. Another 20-Seater WC toilet with mechanized borehole has been built for the people of Nkaseim.

Also, 2No. 20-Seater Water Closet toilets with mechanized boreholes have been constructed, commissioned and handed over to the people of Hwediem. Under health, the Authority has constructed two weighing centres for the people of Ayargo and Manhyia.

Again, a CHPs compound has been constructed for Konkontreso community to assist in the delivery of quality health service to the people(Yet to be commissioned).

“Solar powered water systems with stand pipes have been provided for the people of Manhyia Nkwanta, Owusukrom and other communities in the district. All these projects were funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority to ensure the eradication of poverty through the provision of needed infrastructures in the district”.