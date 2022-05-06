Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Markets Monitor Service 2022: Details of Mid- and Downstream Company Activity, & Tender Announcements and Awards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Downstream ME & Africa Monitor” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.

While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.

Sample Table of Contents

  • Commentary
  • Iran Re-Routes Oman Gas Pipeline to Avoid Us Intervention
  • UAE in Downstream Flux
  • QP Plots Global Expansion
  • Mozambique on Hold
  • Refining
  • Samir Bidding Opens, 20 Offers Received
  • Nigeria Moderates Tone on Illegal Refiners
  • Pipelines
  • Al-Zour Pipeline Job Suffers Further Delay
  • Terminals & Shipping Puma Starts Up Storage and Fuel Supply Hub
  • Vopak to Increase SA Oil Storage Capacity
  • Tenders
  • Posco in Front for Sohar Polyester Contract
  • News in Brief

Countries Covered

  • Nigeria
  • Ethiopia
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • Tanzania
  • Kenya
  • Uganda
  • Algeria
  • Sudan
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Ghana
  • Angola
  • Somalia
  • Ivory Coast
  • Madagascar
  • Cameroon
  • Burkina Faso
  • Niger
  • Malawi
  • Zambia
  • Mali
  • Senegal
  • Zimbabwe
  • Chad
  • Tunisia
  • Guinea
  • Rwanda
  • Benin
  • Burundi
  • South Sudan
  • Eritrea
  • Sierra Leone
  • Togo
  • Libya
  • Central African Republic
  • Mauritania
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Liberia
  • Namibia
  • Botswana
  • Lesotho
  • Gambia
  • Gabon
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Mauritius
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eswatini
  • Djibouti
  • Reunion (France)
  • Comoros
  • Western Sahara
  • Cape Verde
  • Mayotte (France)
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Seychelles
  • Saint Helena
  • Ascension and Tristan da Cunha (UK)
  • Egypt
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Yemen
  • Syria
  • Jordan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Israel
  • Libya
  • Lebanon
  • Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip)
  • Oman
  • Kuwait
  • Qatar
  • Bahrain

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66qitg

