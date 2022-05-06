Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Markets Monitor Service 2022: Details of Mid- and Downstream Company Activity, & Tender Announcements and Awards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Downstream ME & Africa Monitor” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.

While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.

Sample Table of Contents

Commentary

Iran Re-Routes Oman Gas Pipeline to Avoid Us Intervention

UAE in Downstream Flux

QP Plots Global Expansion

Mozambique on Hold

Refining

Samir Bidding Opens, 20 Offers Received

Nigeria Moderates Tone on Illegal Refiners

Pipelines

Al-Zour Pipeline Job Suffers Further Delay

Terminals & Shipping Puma Starts Up Storage and Fuel Supply Hub

Vopak to Increase SA Oil Storage Capacity

Tenders

Posco in Front for Sohar Polyester Contract

News in Brief

Countries Covered

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

South Africa

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

Algeria

Sudan

Morocco

Mozambique

Ghana

Angola

Somalia

Ivory Coast

Madagascar

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Niger

Malawi

Zambia

Mali

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Chad

Tunisia

Guinea

Rwanda

Benin

Burundi

South Sudan

Eritrea

Sierra Leone

Togo

Libya

Central African Republic

Mauritania

Republic of the Congo

Liberia

Namibia

Botswana

Lesotho

Gambia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Mauritius

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Djibouti

Reunion (France)

Comoros

Western Sahara

Cape Verde

Mayotte (France)

Sao Tome and Principe

Seychelles

Saint Helena

Ascension and Tristan da Cunha (UK)

Egypt

Turkey

Iran

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Syria

Jordan

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Libya

Lebanon

Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip)

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

