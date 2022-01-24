Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Desert Growing, Elite Equipments FZE, GreenZone, Jordan Greenhouses Manufacturing, & Novedades Agricolas – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Middle East & Africa greenhouse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.9% during 2021-2027

This report on Middle East & Africa greenhouse market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the Middle East & Africa greenhouse market by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Middle East & Africa greenhouse market are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Middle East & Africa greenhouse market.

Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter’s five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the Middle East & Africa greenhouse market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the Middle East & Africa?

Who are the key market players in the industry?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1 Objective

1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings

1.3 Report’s Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Assumptions

2. Key Insights

3. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Free-standing Greenhouses

5.3. Gutter-connected Greenhouses

6. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market by Material Used

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastic

6.2.1 Polyethylene

6.2.2 Polycarbonate

6.2.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

6.3 Glass

6.3.1 Horticulture Glass

6.3.2 Others

7. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heating System

7.3 Cooling System

7.4 Others

8. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market by Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruits and Vegetables

8.3 Flowers and Ornamentals

8.4 Nursery Crops

8.5 Others

9. Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Market by Country

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Saudi Arabia

9.3 Turkey

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 South Africa

9.7 Others

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter’s Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Scenario

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Desert Growing

13.2.2. Elite Equipments FZE

13.2.3. GreenZone

13.2.4. Jordan Greenhouses Manufacturing Co.

13.2.5. Novedades Agricolas

