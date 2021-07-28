Middle East & Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East & Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook, 2026″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

During the forecasted period, the market is likely to be growing at an anticipated CAGR of 5.83%.

This report introduces the market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

The market has witnessed growth despite the economic slowdown across some of the major economies after the 2009 recession. The presence of a large number of alternatives is driving the segment and with improving economic scenario, the market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. In the Middle Eastern and African markets, the kitchen hood market is in a very nascent, but promising position.

An approx of 70 countries are included in this region, and the variation in terms of disposable income, purchasing power, and other factors is one of the highest experienced. While the Middle Eastern regions experienced an economic decline mirroring the global scenario with the 2008 crisis, and the Eurozone crisis, the region has been quick to regain growth.

In the Middle East & Africa region, the under cabinet kitchen hood segment accounted for a market of 42.69% in the year 2020. The region represents a conglomeration of moderate growth countries, with several resources pushing countries forward, and creating urban markets across countries ripe for selling appliances for new homeowners, in a rapidly urbanizing scenario.

An expanding middle class, the inclusion of new areas as peri-urban and urban markets, and the inclusion of more women in the workforce are further boosting the growth of home appliances in both regions. By the end of the forecasted period, the ceiling mount segment is likely to grow over a market of USD 0.21 Billion.

Specialty supermarkets with tax rebates have always been attractive the customers in the Middle East & Africa. Distribution is notably tending towards channels featuring high discounts, including private label goods outlets, mega markets offering high discounts through tax rebates and tie-ups with manufacturers, and eCommerce, which has been posing as a major competitor to other sellers due to highly competitive discounts and other offers. By 2026, the online sales channel segment is likely to contribute to 12.36% of the regional market in terms of the sales channel.

UAE leads the regional market with a marginal difference from Saudi Arabia. Increasing purchasing power, increasing rate of urbanization, improvement in consumer sentiments, competitive discounts in hypermarkets, as well as on e-commerce websites, and other regulatory advantages for home appliance multinationals provide for drivers of the recovering home appliances market in the Middle East and Africa. Income disparity, high level of competition between manufacturers international and domestic, as well as different distributors provide for a difficult market for home appliances in the Middle East and Africa.

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Middle East & Africa

Base year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecasted year: 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Product Type

3.2.2. By Sales Channel

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

3.2.5. By Company

4. Middle East & Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.2. By Sales Channel

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size by Value

4.3.2. Market Share by Product Type

4.4. Saudi Arabia Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.5. Qatar Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

4.6. South Africa Kitchen Hood Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Drivers

5.2. Key Challenges

6. Market Trends and Developments

6.1. Artificial Intelligence

6.2. Alarm Feature

6.3. Dishwasher-Safe Baffle Filters

6.4. Environmental Variability

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Asko Appliances

7.2. Broan Inc

7.3. BSH Home Appliances

7.4. Elica S.P.A

7.5. Faber S.P.A

7.6. Falmec S.P.A

8. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yllpyi

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900