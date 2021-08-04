Middle East & Africa Online Payment Methods Market Report 2021: E-payments Gained Momentum, Especially After the Onset of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East & Africa Online Payment Methods Market, 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

“Middle East and Africa Online Payment Methods 2021” provides insights into the current state and future trends of the online payment market in the Middle East and Africa. Among other findings, the publication reveals that even after the removal of social isolation measures, consumers planned to continue using mobile phones/smartphones for shopping.

It takes into account a wide definition of online payment, including payment methods used in online shopping and mobile payment, such as remote and proximity payments. In addition, information related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID19) on digital payments in the Middle East, Africa, and worldwide was included in this report.

E-payments worldwide gained momentum, especially after the onset of COVID-19, encouraging consumers to adopt and learn more about them

Online payments and alternative to cash are gaining momentum in the world, even more progressively after the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Among the top common payment methods in the world remain credit and debit cards. QR codes, which had been growing in acceptance globally, were projected to decline in usage frequency due to the acceleration of features such as card acceptance via NFC smartphones that are now easier to adopt.

Another payment form that is gaining momentum presently is cryptocurrency. A recent survey cited in this report revealed that a significant share of young consumers became more open to this new currency in 2021 compared to the previous year and over 70% of them are ready learn more about it.

Consumers in the Middle East and Africa steadily increased their usage of online payments and acceptance of emerging payment forms grew

The Middle East and Africa’s online payment industry has accelerated since the beginning of 2020. One of the major drivers was the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers in the region were open to adopting digital payments and even trying new emerging ones such as cryptocurrency, biometrics, QR code and others, since these are fast, secure and contactless. Many surveyed consumers opted for using cryptocurrency more than they did last year. In addition, even after the removal of social distancing/social isolation measures, most shoppers still preferred to use mobile phones/smartphones to purchase.

Overall, a considerable portion of consumers from UAE chose online payments because they believed these help them save money. Whereas, in Israel, online shopping was preferred due to lower risks of COVID-19 infection in 2020. Generally, in the countries of the two regions, card and mobile payments dominated.

Namely, in South Africa and Egypt, the value of card payments was expected to grow steadily in the next several years. In Egypt, the number of electronic cards increased considerably from December 2017 and exceeded 40 million in December 2020.

In Morocco, local card payments prevailed foreign card payments. The value of digital transactions via Moroccan cards rose to over MAD 4 billion (about EUR 400 million) in the first 9 months of 2020, while online payments value with a foreign card declined from 2019 and reached slightly above MAD 225 million (over EUR 21 million) in the first 9 months of 2020.

Mobile payments also grew in acceptance in the two regions. Namely, in Jordan the transaction volume made via a mobile payment system increased in 2020 and was over 1 million in December 2020. Whereas in Kenya, the number of mobile payments continued to grow annually and equaled over 60 million at the beginning of 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Value of Digital Wallet Spending, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Value of Mobile Commerce Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Cash Usage in Emerging Markets, by Countries, in % of Total Transactions Volume, 2010 & 2020e

Cash Usage in Mature Markets, by Countries, in % of Total Transactions Volume, 2010 & 2020e

Share of Contactless and E-Commerce Payments, in % of Total Digital Wallet Spend, 2025f

Number of QR Code Payment Users, in billions, 2020e & 2025f

Share of QR Code Payment Users, in % of All Mobile Phone Users, 2025f

Value of Instant Payments, in USD trillion, 2020e & 2025f

Share Instant Payments, in % of Total B2B and Consumer Digital Money Transfer and Banking Payments Value, 2025f

Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2025f

Share of Adults Who Expected Digital Payment Options being Offered When Shopping In-Person, in %, and Particular Digital Payment Options Expected, in % of Adults, November 2020

Breakdown of Blockchain Usage Cases, in %, 2021e

Top Online Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, August 2020

Top Payment Methods Consumers Consider Using In the Next Year, in % of Consumers, March 2021

Top Payment Methods Available, by B2C and B2B, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, 2020

Share of Mobile Commerce Transaction Value, in % of Overall E-Commerce Transaction Value, 2021e & 2025f

Share of QR Code Payments, in % of All Digital Wallet Transactions, 2020 & 2025f

Perception of Cryptocurrency, in % of Millennial Consumers, March 2021

Top Payments Methods For Fraud Actions, in % of Fraud & Payment Professionals, August 2020

Value of Losses Due to E-Commerce Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e

Number of Users Making Online Payment With Facial Recognition, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Users Who Will Be Confirming Transactions With Voice Recognition, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

3. Middle East & Africa

3.1. Regional

COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, July 2021

Share of Adults Who Plan to Use Cryptocurrency as a Payment Method in the Next Year, in %, March 2021

Share of Adults Who Were More Open to Using Cryptocurrency Than a Year Ago, in %, March 2021

Share of Adults Who Would Avoid Businesses That Don’t Accept Electronic Payments, in %, March 2021

Share of Adults Who Prefer to Shop More at Omnichannel Businesses, in %, March 2021

Change in Usage of Shopping Channels When Social Distancing/Social Isolation Measures Are Removed, in % of Respondents, 2020

Overview of Mobile Money Statistics, incl. Number of Live Services, Registered Accounts, in millions, Active Accounts, in millions, Transaction Volume, in millions, & Y-o-Y Growth, in %, by Sub-Region, 2020

Total Investment Raised by African FinTech, in USD million, 2019 & 2020e

Breakdown of Funds Invested in Equity-Funded Verticals, in % of Total, 2020

4. Middle East

4.1. UAE

4.2. Saudi Arabia

4.3. Israel

4.4. Jordan

5. Africa

5.1. South Africa

5.2. Egypt

5.3. Nigeria

5.4. Morocco

5.5. Kenya

Companies Mentioned

American Express

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Klarna

PayPal

