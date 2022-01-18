Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Country, By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Cat Litter, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements and Others), By Pet Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats) Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Middle East and African countries acted swiftly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic from early 2020 and this resulted into less per capita infection than Europe or South America.

Despite their efforts, region’s economy was impacted and real GDP witnessed a decline of over 4.4% in 2020. Lockdown measures in first half of 2020 disrupted the global supply chain and led to global stoppage in business activity and decline in regional and global demand.

The pandemic triggered policy support from governments in terms of direct income support to households and stimulus packages to fasten economic recovery; for instance, Egypt announced USD 6.4 billion stimulus package in March 2020, focused on extending credit repayments for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and increasing the daily withdrawal limit for debit and credit cards.

Other Middle East and African governments also announced similar stimulus packages to boost economy. On the back of these measures, region’s economy continues to recover in 2021, with real GDP expected to grow by around 3% in 2021.

Middle East and African Pet Care Performance:

According to our latest Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market report, the region’s pet care market showed positive momentum and registered year-on-year growth of 5.4% in 2020, despite challenges like reduction in personal disposable income owing to Covid-19 pandemic and negative GDP growth.

Households in some of the countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt prefer to own a cat rather than dogs due to religious reasons and the cat population outnumbers dog in selected countries. Dog ownership has also been rising in the region with large breeds (over 10kg) dominating dog population.

Since the region’s pet care industry is still in nascent stage, therefore economically priced dry pet food sees maximum volume sales; however, in line with global trends, pet food manufacturers in the region are seeing growing demand for natural pet food products that are gluten-free and GMO-free with increased health benefits, like pet food with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middle East and African pet owners increasingly spent more time with their pets and a section of these pet parents ended up spending more on premium pet food such as cat and dog treats along with other pet products such as pet toys. This helped pet treats segment to record higher growth in the region.

Pet food companies are also offering pet food with glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones, and proteins, vitamins, and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition of dogs & cats, with the ongoing humanization trend, such pet food will see higher growth in the region.

With continuous growth in pet population and continuance of premiumization in pet food, the region pet care industry is forecast to be valued at around USD 2 billion by 2025.

New Product Launches:

Middle East and Africa region witnessed more than 31 new product launches in the dog and cat food category with the cat food category accounting for 58% of these launches in the region. Majority of new launches are in line with continued premiumization in pet food trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Middle East and Africa pet care market is led by global companies Mars Inc. and Nestle Purina who together dominated the pet food market. RCL Foods, Ball & Coalter Foods, K9 Pet Foods, Promeal (Pty) Ltd, and Supreme Petfoods Limited are also strong pet food companies in the region with their strong presence in South Africa and other African countries.

E-retailers Exhibit Strong Growth:

Covid-19 pandemic driven lockdowns forced people to stay home and large number of pet owners preferred e-retailers to purchase pet food and other pet care products especially in first half of 2020, thereby helping the channel to record the strongest growth in the region. Pet care brands are also investing in setting up their own online platforms, for instance, Royal Canin in the United Arab Emirates and Bob Martin in South Africa.

Further, as per our internal survey conducted in South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates over 34% of e-shoppers said that they would continue buying their pet care products food from e-retailers in the post-pandemic period as well.

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market report elaborates the following aspects of the pet care market.

Global Pet Care Market Outlook Company market share

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market size & share by value & volume Company market share Market size & share by value & volume, by country (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Market Segmentation Analysis- By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Cat Litter, Other Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements & Other Pet Products) Market Segmentation Analysis- By Segment (Dry dog food, wet dog food, dog treats, dry cat food, wet cat food, cat treats)

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Market Trends & Developments

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Ball & Coalter Foods

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

K9 Pet Foods

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Promeal (Pty) Ltd

RCL Foods

Supreme Petfoods Limited

