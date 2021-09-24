Middle East and Africa Employment Screening Services Market to 2028 – Boom in the Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants Owing to Globalization is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East and Africa Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Services, End-User Industry, and Organization Size” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 251.47 million by 2028 from US$ 185.96 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides trends prevailing in the MEA employment screening services along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Demand for enterprise level software and databases are the major factor driving the growth of the MEA employment screening services. However, concerns related to confidentiality of individuals hinder the growth of MEA employment screening services.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries facing the impact of COVID-19 in the Middle East and Africa. Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank by 7% in the Q2 2020, and unemployment reached a new high of 15.4% in the country during the same period. According to the General Authority for Statistics, both the private and public sectors experienced negative growth rates of 10.1% and 3.5%, respectively. These adversities have significantly contributed to the unemployment across the Middle East, thereby negatively impacting the employment screening services market performance. Similarly, in Q4 2020, South Africa’s unemployment rate reached a new peak of 32.5%, implying that 7.2 million people were unemployed. However, with the slowly fading effect of COVID-19 across the MEA, leading to the normalization of the industries, the demand for skilled employees is also on rise, which is likely to propel the employee screening services market growth across the region in the coming years.

The market for employment screening services is segmented into services, end-user, organization size, and country. Based on services the employment screening services market has been segmented on the basis of service into background screening, verification, and medical and drug testing. The verification segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on background screening services the employment screening services market has been segmented into credit check, criminal record. Based on verification services the employment screening services market has been segmented into qualification, employment history verification, reference, others. Based on End-user industry the employment screening services market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government agencies, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020. Based on organization size the employment screening services market has been segmented into large-size enterprise and SMEs. The large-size enterprise segment dominated the employment screening services market in 2020.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for time efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants

Boom in the mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization

Need to mitigate risks for an organization on account of increasing fraudulent applications

Restraints

Deficit of defined regulations in certain countries

Concerns related to confidentiality of individuals

Opportunities

Introduction of Big Data

Future Trends

Legal compliance

Demand of enterprise level software and database

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain in employee screening industry

Refinements in background screening processes

Increment in Continuous Screening Processes Among Organizations

