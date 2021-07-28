Middle East and Africa Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook 2026 – New Food Categories, Tourism, Adaption by Non-Muslims, Need for Proper Authentication and Labelling – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East and Africa Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook, 2026″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

During the period of 2015 to 2020, the halal food and beverages market of the region grew by USD 159.19 Billion. It has been further forecasted that during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026, the region’s market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.77%.

The research report presents insights from different geographies, namely – UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and African region.

The product lines which formed the basis of the study are – halal meat, seafood and poultry market, halal milk and milk beverages products, halal fruits and vegetables, halal grain products market, halal beverages, and halal confectionery, bakery, and other products. The various sales and distribution channels identified for halal products are hypermarkets/supermarkets, traditional retail channels in form of convenience stores, online channels, and other sales channels such as speciality stores, exhibitions, etc.

Turkey has the biggest chunk of market share in the Middle East and Africa halal foods and beverages market, accounting for almost 25% to 30% of the total market. it is imperative to note that in the Middle East and African region, the Rest of MEA region other than major economies like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, South Africa, accounts for more than half of the total halal foods and beverages market in the region. The market has a huge scope of consolidation in order to create a more robust supply chain.

Halal meat, poultry and seafood products are the most consumed halal foods and beverages market in the region, but other halal products of the categories like bakery, confectionery and other products are growing at a CAGR of 9% to 10%.

More than 1/3 of the sales in the region’s halal foods and beverages market is delivered through traditional sales channels such as convenience stores but online stores are the fastest growing sales channels in the region.

Even though hypermarkets and supermarkets are developing rapidly in the region, the traditional ways of retailing have a greater growth rate than supermarkets/hypermarkets channels but do not have a material difference.

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Middle East and Africa

Base Year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecasted Year: 2026

COUNTRIES COVERED

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Product

3.2.2. By Sales Channel

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

4. Middle East and Africa Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.3. UAE Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size by Value

4.3.2. Market Share by Product

4.4. Saudi Arabia Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.5. Qatar Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.6. Turkey Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

4.7. South Africa Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Drivers

5.2. Key Challenges

6. Market Trends and Developments

6.1. Halal spreading out to new food categories

6.2. Increase in Halal Tourism

6.3. Adaption of halal food by Non-Muslims

6.4. Need for proper authentication and labelling of halal products

7. Company Profiles

7.1.1. Al Islami Foods Co.

7.1.2. American Foods Group

7.1.3. BRF S.A.

7.1.4. Cargill

7.1.5. Kawan Foods Berhad

7.1.6. Midamar Corporation

7.1.7. Nestle S.A.

7.1.8. QL Foods Sdn Bhd

7.1.9. Saffron Road

7.1.10. Tahira Foods Ltd.

7.1.11. Unilever

8. Strategic Recommendations

