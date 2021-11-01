Middle East and Africa Oil Conditioning Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028: Transportation Segment to Dominate During 2020-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East and Africa Oil Conditioning Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Sampling, Sensor Type, Product, Measurement, and Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The MEA Oil Conditioning Monitoring Market is expected to reach US$ 86.66 million by 2028 from US$ 62.46 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides trends prevailing in the MEA oil conditioning monitoring market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Adoption of big data is the major factor driving the growth of the MEA oil conditioning monitoring market. However, worries about extra costs associated with retrofitting of current systems hinder the growth of MEA oil conditioning monitoring market.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main MEA countries that are facing the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of operations in the region have been suspended due to an increase in the number of cases in the region. In order to deal with the pandemic, countries have been compelled to redirect funds to improve their healthcare infrastructure. Although oil prices have rebounded since the production reduction deal went into force in early May, the negative impact on the Middle Eastern oil producers’ economies, and the energy industry has not subsided. A complete recovery might take another year or two. As a result of lower oil prices, the economies of Middle Eastern oil producers, notably Gulf Arab producers, would suffer, requiring governments in the area to slash fiscal expenditure and devote cash for rescue packages. The crisis has shown the flaws in our present economic and energy models, requiring changes to handle the post-crisis era. As a result, the demand for monitoring equipment’s in the oil industry is dwindling. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting the demand development of oil conditioning monitoring in the Middle East and Africa.

The market for oil conditioning monitoring market is segmented into sampling, sensor type, product, measurement, industry, and country. Based on sampling, the market is bifurcated into on-site and off-site. In 2020, the off-site segment held the largest share MEA oil conditioning monitoring market. By sensors type, the market is segmented into oil quality sensors, metallic particle sensors, and density/viscosity sensors. In 2020, the oil quality sensors segment held the largest share MEA oil conditioning monitoring market. The oil conditioning monitoring market, based on product, is segmented into turbines, compressors, engines, gear systems, and hydraulic systems. In 2020, the turbines segment held the largest share MEA oil conditioning monitoring market. By measurement, the market is segmented into temperature, pressure, density, viscosity, dielectric, TAN, TBN, water dilution, fuel dilution, soot, and wear particles. In 2020, the viscosity segment held the largest share MEA oil conditioning monitoring market.

The oil conditioning monitoring market, based on industry, is segmented into transportation, industrial, oil & gas, energy & power, and mining. In 2020, the transportation segment held the largest share MEA oil conditioning monitoring market. The oil conditioning monitoring market, based on country, is segmented into UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Rest of MEA.

