Middle East and Africa Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 – Gained Prominence of Enterprise Mobility & Increased Pressure of Compliance Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Large Enterprises Segment to Dominate MEA Workplace Services Market during 2021-2028

MEA Workplace Services Market is expected to reach US$ 7254.97 million by 2028 from US$ 4613.69 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

The report provides trends prevailing in the MEA workplace services market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Synthesis of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize workplace services business is the major factor driving the growth of the MEA workplace services market. However, issues associated with the amplifying security concerns hinder the growth of MEA workplace services market.

The market for MEA workplace services market is segmented into service type, organization size, vertical, and country. Based on services type, the market is segmented into end-user outsourcing services and tech support services core. In 2020, the end-user outsourcing services segment held the largest share MEA workplace market. Based on organization type, the workplace services market is divided into- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

SMEs is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, education, telecom- IT and ITES, energy and utilities, government and public sector, and others. The Telecom-IT and ITES segment accounts for largest market share in the 2020.

Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Israel, Iraq, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are some of the countries in the MEA, which have a large number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths. The region comprises many growing economies such as UAE and Saudi Arabia, among others, which are prospective markets for the workplace services providers due to the huge presence of diverse customer base for the several industries.

Currently, the Gulf countries are on the verge of adopting transformative digital technologies in various verticals in a bid to improve the socio-economic conditions of the countries. The global COVID-19 pandemic has significant effects on global economies, but the region has negatively impacted as there is already pressure on the economy of various oil-based countries due to falling oil prices.

In addition to this, the factory lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans further aggravated the economic problems of the countries in the region. However, companies in the region manage to offer their solutions to end-users by introducing WFH and other measures.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2021 Unisys Corporation announced it has partnered with Lenovo, under the partnership Unisys Corporation will support Lenovo’s Internet of Think (IoT) Solutions with Unisys Corporation’s Digital Workplace Services.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Gained Prominence of Enterprise Mobility

Increased Pressure of Compliance Services

Market Restraints

Amplifying Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Intensifying Adoption of Workplace Services Among SMEs in Developing Countries

Market Trend

Synthesis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Workplace Services Business

The report segments the MEA Workplace Services market as follows:

MEA Workplace Services Market – By Service Type

End-User Outsourcing Services

Tech Support Services

MEA Workplace Services Market – By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

MEA Workplace Services Market – By Vertical

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education, Telecom- IT and ITES

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others

MEA Workplace Service Market – By Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Atos SE

Cognizant

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited

