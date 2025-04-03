‘Middle East Origins’ Cause Harm On Regimanuel & Manet Residents

Residents of the Regimanuel and Manet Estates at East Airport are alarmed over the unlawful occupation of a road reservation by foreign nationals, known to be ‘middle east origins’.

The establishment of Beirut Café, a coffee shop near Flowerpot Road, has triggered safety concerns, social disturbances, and increased traffic risks in the locality which is known to be a serene environment away from such acts.

According to residents, the café, which is illegally positioned too close to the road, has become a hotspot for crime and misconduct, including the unnecessary revving of powerful motorbikes as part of their nuisance activities.

The General Manager of Regimanuel Estates, Mr. Michael Owusu, expressed deep frustration over the situation, describing it as a serious threat to the community’s well-being.

“There is a very big problem that is unfortunately festering and rearing its ugly head within the confines of Flowerpot Road in Accra. Right at the junction where one would alight to enter the East Airport Regimanuel Estate, some unscrupulous people have established Beirut Café, a coffee café, and its proximity to the road is a walking illegality or a living illegality. This is because that portion is supposed to be a road reservation, which should not warrant or allow anyone to put up a structure so close to the road,” Owusu lamented.

Residents say the once-peaceful Flowerpot Road has now turned into a chaotic zone. The increased human and vehicular activities have made the area unsafe, leaving homeowners regretting the development that once brought them convenience.

Mr. Owusu added, “Flowerpot, being this wonderful development that has opened up the whole transport system in the area, has now become a source of concern. Some people are even wishing it had never occurred because unscrupulous individuals are now taking advantage of the perceived traffic and openness that has resulted from the expansion of the road. They are engaging in behaviors that negatively affect the quality of life of the 568 homes in the Regimanuel Estates in the East Airport enclave”.

Residents report that the café has attracted illegal activities, including commercial sex workers and okada riders, leading to increased crime rates. More worrying, they say, is the high number of accidents occurring near the café due to its inappropriate location.

“Decent, hardworking people, individuals who have sacrificed for the country and are now in the twilight of their years, only want to relax and enjoy the small pension they have acquired and the small peace of mind they wish to establish. However, this edifice called Beirut Café has attracted all types of illicit behaviors, including ladies of the night, loitering Okada riders, and, worst of all, continuous accidents due to its location right within the road reservation at Flowerpot.”

The Homeowner’s Association has officially complained to the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and even attended a meeting with the café owner, where it was revealed that the structure has no legal permit. However, despite this admission, no action has been taken to demolish or relocate it.

He further revealed, “I do not know if it is because there is currently a leadership vacuum, leaving no motivation to question whether someone has possibly been compromised in their position. No one knows. What we do know is that Beirut Café is a source of accidents due to its proximity to the road.

It is a concern because ladies of the night frequent the area. It is a great concern because there is increased traffic with no traffic management, affecting the quality of life of the citizens in this enclave. We are being disturbed by people who are not even Ghanaians. It is not fair”.

Dominic Boateng, President of Manet Estate also speaking over the refusal to get appropriate authorities to take off the untheorized edifice, he said, “after the construction of the road, I noticed that a café shop had been built. Motorists park their bikes there in large numbers. If you are not careful, you might hit someone while trying to get to TB Joshua junction, making this a serious problem for us. Every day, as the president of this estate, I am asked what I am doing about it. This café shop has become a major concern, attracting all kinds of bad behavior. I have personally experienced the impact, one young man nearly attacked me just because I told him to stop littering.

He added, “This establishment has drawn all sorts of undesirable characters to our once peaceful and quiet neighbourhood. What was once a serene place is now being invaded due to the presence of Beirut Café. Many elderly residents who used to enjoy peaceful morning strolls can no longer do so for fear of being harassed or attacked by okada riders and other miscreants.

“Recently, an elderly man was attacked by these motorists, and a house help from Manet Ville Estates was also assaulted. We never experienced such problems until this establishment was set up. Now, night workers and smokers have all gathered here because of it. I urge the government to come to our aid and restore security in this area. Since the owners of this establishment refuse to listen to our concerns, we will have no choice but to take legal action. We want the law to take its course.”