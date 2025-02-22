“Midnight Employment” Sparks Debate as Advocate Questions NPP’s Last-Minute Hiring Spree

Public Interest Advocate Rodaline Imoru Ayarna has ignited a fiery debate over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s eleventh-hour recruitment drive, slamming the controversial hiring of public sector workers in the waning days of its administration as ethically dubious and legally suspect.

Her remarks, made during a charged appearance on Joy News’ Newsfile, come amid public outcry over the government’s decision to terminate the employment of individuals hired after the December 7 general elections—a move Ayarna argues was necessary to curb systemic abuse.

“Why wait until the final hours of an eight-year tenure to flood state agencies with new hires?” Ayarna questioned, framing the rushed appointments as a recurring pattern of opacity during political transitions. “These actions lack transparency and often bypass due process. While those employed are Ghanaians deserving of opportunity, the timing and methods raise red flags.”

Citing insider accounts, Ayarna alleged that many of the appointments were riddled with irregularities. She claimed some hires never submitted formal applications, others skipped mandatory recruitment protocols, and several had employment records suspiciously backdated to legitimize their roles. “These aren’t mere administrative lapses—they’re acts of criminality,” she asserted, urging accountability for those who exploited state systems for political patronage.

The controversy taps into longstanding public frustration over “midnight employment”—a term coined for last-minute job placements by outgoing governments, often perceived as rewards for loyalists or attempts to saddle incoming administrations with bloated payrolls. Critics argue such practices strain public resources, undermine meritocracy, and fuel perceptions of corruption. Ayarna’s stance, however, has drawn mixed reactions. While some laud her for defending institutional integrity, others worry mass terminations could deepen unemployment woes in an already fragile economy.

The NPP has yet to issue a detailed rebuttal, but party affiliates have previously dismissed similar claims as politically motivated. They argue that ongoing projects and vacancies necessitate continuous hiring, regardless of election cycles. Yet Ayarna counters that urgency cannot excuse procedural breaches: “If these roles were critical, why weren’t they filled earlier in your tenure? Sudden hiring sprees on your way out only erode public trust.”

Legal experts note that while Ghana’s labor laws protect workers from arbitrary dismissal, appointments proven to violate statutory protocols could be legally void—a nuance that may complicate the termination process. Civil society groups are now calling for independent audits of the disputed hires to distinguish legitimate recruits from politically engineered placements.

For Ghanaians, the saga underscores a broader tension between political accountability and economic survival. As the nation grapples with youth unemployment exceeding 19%, the line between genuine job creation and partisan opportunism grows increasingly blurred. Ayarna’s challenge to the NPP is clear: “Governance isn’t a last-minute sprint. If you couldn’t prioritize fair hiring in eight years, don’t weaponize it in eight days.”

The ball now lies in the courts of public opinion and, potentially, the judiciary—as calls grow for transparency in a system where the stakes of employment extend far beyond paychecks to the very credibility of governance.