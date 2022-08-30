Midwives undergo training to improve maternal, child health

A total of 31 midwives from the Garu District of the Upper East region, have been trained in newborn care service to improve maternal and child health in the area.

The capacity building training organised by the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO), a faith-based organisation, aimed at contributing to addressing the service gaps in maternal and child health services.

It was part of the scaling up of the Health Outreach, Prevention and Education (HOPE) project being funded by the Health Partners International of Canada, to reduce maternal and child mortalities and morbidities in three sub-districts including Songo, Kugri and Denugu in the Garu District.

Mr Emmanuel Tia Nabila, the Executive Director, ADDRO, speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training, said the HOPE project was started in 2019 and had benefitted 29 communities from two sub-districts including Songo and Kugri.

The three-year project employed the Behaviour Change Communication and Integrated Community Case Management Strategy and targeted pregnant women and children below five years, with interventions in the areas of malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Results from endline studies revealed 100 per cent increase in target health indicators and health seeking behaviour among beneficiary communities and identified gaps in the delivery of maternal and child health services that lead to deaths.

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service indicated that the region recorded 31, 36, and 43 maternal deaths in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively and 15 maternal deaths in the first half of 2022.

He explained that although the Government had made significant efforts at reducing the phenomenon, it was still challenging and needed collective effort to address it.

Mr Nabila noted that the HOPE project was therefore, being scaled up for the next three years to collaborate with the Ghana Heath Service to help address the issue especially in the Garu District and improve maternal and child health in 60 communities.

“We have identified some pregnant women do not want to visit the healthcare facilities and this can lead to complications, that can adversely affect them and their unborn children.

“We have also identified knowledge and skills gap in mothers taking care of the children and so, we are training the midwives to provide the skills to beneficiary communities,” he said.

Mr Prince Imoro Awimba, HOPE project Coordinator and Health Coordinator, ADDRO noted that despite the significant impact of the project in the first phase of implementation, the lack of newborn training for midwives was identified as a bane to quality maternal and child health service delivery in the Garu District.

He said apart from the capacity building for the midwives, community-based agents and continued sensitisation, the project would support five health centres with tricycle ambulances, Microscopes and other equipment to ensure safe delivery of maternal and child health services.

Dr Gillian Bogee, the Head of Newborn Care Unit, Upper East Regional Hospital, noted that Ghana records about 48 per cent of child under five years mortality and a baby dies every 15 minutes annually and attributed the cause largely to the lack of knowledge and skills to provide the necessary care especially among those in the rural areas.

She lauded the efforts of ADDRO and its partners and noted that none of the 31 midwives who had undergone the training had training on initial resuscitation and urged them to use the knowledge acquired to contribute to reducing maternal child deaths in the area.