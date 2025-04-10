Migrant Clash in Tunisia Kills One, Injures Multiple

A Guinean national was killed and several others injured during violent clashes between groups of undocumented migrants in Tunisia’s southeastern Sfax province, authorities reported Thursday.

The conflict erupted Wednesday morning in the El Amra area, involving migrants from Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea, and began as a dispute over a football match before escalating into knife attacks, according to Tarek El Mahdi, a parliament member who spoke to Tunisian National Radio’s Studio Wataniya program.

Sfax, a key departure point for migrants attempting perilous sea crossings to Europe, hosts approximately 20,000 undocumented individuals concentrated in the El Amra and Jebniana areas, according to Tunisian officials. The region has become a focal point for migration pressures, with many from sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East using Tunisia as a transit route to reach Italy’s Lampedusa island via the Central Mediterranean, one of the world’s deadliest migration paths.

The clashes underscore rising tensions in overcrowded migrant camps, where limited resources and precarious living conditions often fuel disputes. While the immediate trigger was a football-related argument, broader frustrations over prolonged waits for passage and harsh conditions likely contributed to the violence. Tunisian authorities have not yet disclosed details about the injured or whether arrests were made.

Tunisia’s role as a migration hub has strained its resources and drawn international scrutiny. The North African nation has repeatedly called for increased European support to manage arrivals and combat human trafficking networks. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups warn that crackdowns on migrants and heightened border security risks pushing individuals toward riskier routes.

The incident highlights the volatile dynamics in transit zones, where desperation and instability frequently intersect. As migration flows to Europe persist, such clashes risk becoming more common, testing Tunisia’s capacity to balance security concerns with humanitarian obligations.