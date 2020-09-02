A Sudanese migrant died during his attempt to escape one of Malta’s detention centres, the Maltese police said on Wednesday.
The police said in a statement that the migrant died after he fell off a fence and hit his head while trying to escape the Hal Far detention center.
The incident happened at 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT). He was given first aid by nurses on duty at the center and later rushed to hospital where he died of injuries.
A police investigation is underway while a magistrate has launched an inquiry into the incident.
Migrants are taken to detention centers upon their arrival on the island, where they remain until their asylum applications are processed.
