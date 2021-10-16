Migrant rescue boat finally permitted to dock in Sicily

After days of waiting in the Mediterranean, a rescue ship run by the NGO ResQ has docked in Sicily with almost 60 rescued migrants on board.

The ship, the ResQ People, has finally arrived safely in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, the organization tweeted on Friday. Those rescued are to be tested for the coronavirus before being allowed to disembark.

The crew reportedly rescued the migrants on Sunday night. Since then, one migrant was taken ashore for medical treatment by the Italian coast guard.

Migrants frequently set out by boat from North Africa in a bid to reach the EU. On the dangerous crossing, the boats often get into distress at sea.

According to United Nations figures, almost 1,180 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean so far this year.