Migration Governance and Regional Cooperation Top Priorities as IOM Chief Visits Côte d’Ivoire

Concluding a two-day visit to the country, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope reaffirmed IOM’s strong partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and their shared commitment to advancing migration governance, boosting regional cooperation and promoting sustainable development.

“Further strengthening our cooperation with the government and other partners to address critical migration-related challenges is a key priority for IOM in Côte d’Ivoire,” said DG Pope. “Our shared areas of focus include voluntary return and reintegration of migrants, border management, combating human trafficking and exploitation, promoting labor migration, diaspora engagement, climate adaptation and facilitating regular migration pathways.”

In Abidjan, DG Pope held wide-ranging discussions with the Vice-President of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, as well as senior government ministers, donors and heads of United Nations agencies. These centred on enhancing bilateral cooperation to improve migration management and promote sustainable development. DG Pope commended Côte d’Ivoire’s efforts to advance safe, orderly and regular migration, emphasizing its potential to serve as a model for other nations in fostering safety, dignity and economic prosperity for migrants.

Special attention was given to the pressing need for investment in infrastructure and services in northern regions of the country impacted by displacement from neighboring countries, with IOM reaffirming its support to strengthening community resilience, ensuring access to basic services, enhancing youth employability, and promoting economic opportunities for both displaced persons and host communities. These efforts are crucial for enhancing security and social cohesion in the region.

DG Pope also visited the Abel Centre in Grand-Bassam, which provides assistance to victims of trafficking and other vulnerable migrants with the support of IOM and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI).

The visit underscored IOM’s commitment to effective migration governance through strong regional and international collaboration and the need to address migration in all its dimensions, particularly in light of Côte d’Ivoire’s evolving migration profile, transitioning from primarily a destination country within West Africa to also serving as a country of origin and transit.

“IOM has been present in Côte d’Ivoire for 25 years and we remain committed to working closely with the Government, donors, and regional stakeholders to promote sustainable migration governance, strengthen regional cooperation, and enhance the well-being and development of youth. Our aim is to contribute to a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future for all,” concluded DG Pope.