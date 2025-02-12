MIIF Faces Extensive Probe by the OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Minerals Income Investment Fund, examining a series of high-value transactions suspected to be tainted by corruption.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced during a press briefing on February 12 that the probe will scrutinize financial dealings associated with Agyapa Royalties Limited, the Lithium Asset project, and the Quarry Value Addition Programme, among other ventures.

According to Agyebeng, the investigation will cover a broad spectrum of MIIF’s activities. Officials intend to review transactions linked to initiatives such as the Small-Scale Mining Incubation Programme, deals involving Asante Gold Corporation and ElectroChem Ghana Limited, as well as the anticipated lithium exploration and development projects, including the Enchi Gold Project. The probe is not limited to operational investments; it also extends to funds allocated to the MIIF Board Chairman, the financial arrangements for acquiring land and building the MIIF office, as well as contracts and publications released by the fund.

The investigation comes amid an intensified anti-corruption drive by the OSP, which recently declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, accused of evading inquiries related to multiple corruption cases. In the case of MIIF, two former officials and two serving officials have been identified as the primary subjects of the inquiry, highlighting the broad reach of the probe within the institution.

Industry observers see the investigation as a critical test of Ghana’s commitment to ensuring transparency in sectors vital to the nation’s economic development. With significant sums at stake, many experts argue that this move underscores the urgent need for robust oversight in resource management and financial governance. Critics have long pointed to the susceptibility of high-value transactions to mismanagement and corruption, and the OSP’s current efforts appear to be a decisive step in addressing these vulnerabilities.

The broader context of this probe is a nation grappling with allegations of financial impropriety in several high-profile cases. By targeting MIIF, the OSP is sending a clear message that no institution, regardless of its role in the economy, is above scrutiny. As the investigation unfolds, the public and industry stakeholders alike will be watching closely, aware that its findings could have far-reaching implications for how state-linked funds are managed in Ghana.