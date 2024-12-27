Mike Ocquaye Jnr Denies Conceding Defeat in Dome-Kwabenya Race Amid EC Review of Election Results

Mike Ocquaye Jnr, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, has refuted claims that he conceded defeat to his opponent, Elikplim Akurugu, following the recent elections.

The denial comes after the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Jean Mensa, suspended the declaration of results for the Dome-Kwabenya and Ablekuma North constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

While results for seven out of the nine constituencies in the region were announced in favor of the NPP, the outcomes of the two contested seats are under further review by the EC’s management. The delay in the re-collation process was attributed to missing critical documents, including some pink sheets—official Summary of Results Sheets—at the EC’s Greater Accra Regional office.

Addressing the rumors circulating about his alleged concession, Mike Ocquaye Jnr clarified that a video being shared on social media, showing him wearing a nose mask and speaking, was from the 2020 election cycle during the COVID-19 pandemic. “That wasn’t me conceding this year,” he said, emphasizing that the video was being misrepresented.

Ocquaye Jnr further called for fairness in the electoral process, referencing the need for all political parties, including the NPP, NDC, and the EC, to collaborate transparently. “According to CI 127, Regulation 43, parties must present themselves with their representatives. Can’t we meet to collate and clarify this? We hope the EC engages all parties to resolve the matter,” he added.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Dome-Kwabenya and Ablekuma North constituencies highlights the importance of accurate and transparent election processes, with all stakeholders calling for a swift resolution to ensure electoral integrity.