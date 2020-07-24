Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring and he’s not facing off against a scrub to get back into fighting shape.

The 54-year-old boxing legend has scheduled a “Frontline Battle” fight against four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr., Tyson announced Thursday.

The eight-round exhibition match, set for September 12, would be Iron Mike’s first official fight since 2005, but he’s been sharing plenty of workout videos on social media to prove he’s ready.

Jones, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, retired in December 2017 after 75 professional fights across 29 years. The now-51-year-old fighter retired with a remarkable 66-9 record.

Tyson’s new company, the Legends Only League, said the fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, which officials confirmed to the Daily News.

Both boxers will have to submit medical tests as fighters over 40. The commission also put “emergency regulations … in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.”

The event will air on pay-per-view and Triller, a new social media platform, and will include “multiple exhilarating fights” and “iconic musical performances.”

