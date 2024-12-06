Mikki Osei Berko Voices Concerns Over Declining Standards in Ghana’s Creative Arts Industry

Veteran actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko, renowned for his iconic roles in Taxi Driver and Dada Boat, has raised alarm over the declining standards in Ghana’s creative arts sector, particularly in broadcasting, journalism, and filmmaking.

In a candid interview on YM, Osei Berko reflected on the changes within the industry, highlighting the diminishing emphasis on mentorship and formal training for younger professionals. He pointed out that, during his time, a solid foundation of education and learning was pivotal for success.

“Back then, even with all the training we received from institutions like the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, we still looked up to legends like Tommy Annan Forson, Charley Sam, and Kwame Sefa Kayi. These figures set the standard, and we eagerly sought their guidance to refine our craft,” Osei Berko explained.

However, he expressed concern that today’s emerging artists often overlook the valuable lessons that seasoned professionals can offer. “Today’s artists seem reluctant to learn from those who paved the way. They believe technology alone can replace experience and mentorship,” he said.

While acknowledging the transformative power of digital tools in the industry, Osei Berko cautioned that the rise of smartphones and accessible editing software has come at a cost to quality. “You can now edit an entire production on your smartphone. That’s a huge leap for innovation, but without proper training, the standard of work inevitably suffers,” he noted.

For Osei Berko, the future of Ghana’s creative arts industry lies in bridging the gap between the old and new generations. He urged younger practitioners to embrace mentorship and continuous learning, ensuring that the industry evolves with professionalism and excellence.