Mile 7 Astro Turf pitch commissioned

Mr. Simon Sekyere, Ga North Municipal Chief Executive has called on Ghanaians to take active interest in sporting activities so as to stay healthy at all times.

He said sports played a major role in the socio-economic development of every nation and that there would be no development anywhere without sports.

Mr. Sekyere made the call at the commissioning of the Achimota Mile 7 Astro Turf in Accra on Thursday.

The Astro turf project which was funded by Frimps Oil Company Limited has a standard size football pitch, flood lights and a changing room.

Mr. Sekyere expressed his commitment to working with all stake holders, be it sport or non-sport in identifying, nurturing, and integrating young talents in the municipality.

He said the aim was to produce the next batch of national talents, reduce social vices and build societal cohesion.

Mr. Sekyere highlighted the extent of sports infrastructure development the government had done at the national and regional levels in the past five years.

He said at the national level the government had in the past five years invested heavily in the rehabilitation of the national stadia.

At the regional level, Mr. Sekyere said the government had built 10 multi-purpose stadia in ten regions, and that plans were very far advanced to provide the other six regions with stadia.

He commended the company for providing the community with such an edifice and urged the authorities to cultivate the culture of maintenance.

Miss Erica Frimpong, Managing Director of Frimps Oil said it was the policy of the company to support the community in which it operated.

“I am happy to have seen a lot of people here, particularly the youth. But I believe using the game of football as a social cohesion tool to fight crime is great and will help the municipality,’’ Miss Frimpong added.

Chief Abubakar Muhasinu Samori, Achimota Mile 7 Zongo Chief who chaired the function also commended the company for providing the community with such an edifice.

He indicated that the Astro turf has come to serve the community irrespective of party colours, and to nurture football talents in the community.

‘One thing I like in football is that there is so much discipline in it and I believe this Astro turf pitch will bring discipline among the teeming youth in the community’, he added.