MiLife Insurance Company Limited pays death insurance benefit to HSWU

MiLife Insurance Company Limited has presented a cheque of GHC 115,562.50 to the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) being a death benefit for one of its members.

Madam Juliana Bugri, the Finance Committee Representative in Upper West Region, took the insurance policy in 2020 prior to her demise and the amount would be given to her two children that she signed on as her next-of-kin.

Mr Walter Yeboah Adofo, Chief Financial Officer at MiLife Insurance Company Limited, said as an Insurance Company, their vision is to be a leader in the insurance industry, helping out customers build their premium, one customer at a time.

He said in response to their mandate, “the Company has been collaborating with institutions and associations to send insurance to the grassroots

“And in so doing, every member will be to afford an insurance policy provide that financial that insurance security in terms of certain life events at death or disability that would bring untold financial hardship on members.

Mr Adofo said in 2019, the Company and HSWU collaborated to bring insurance to the doorsteps of the members.

He said fortunately, one of the members of the Union, Madam Juliana bought the policy.

“So today we have met to honour the promise under the policy. Our mother gave the benefit to two of her children, so today, we are making a presentation with a cheque sum of GHC 115, 562.50, representing the benefit of the policy that she took.

“So, we are making a presentation to the Union as the promise that we made to the members,” he added.

Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary of HSWU, thanked the Company for fulfilling their promise and urged all members who are not yet members to join so that they also can benefit from the policy.

He said, according to the agreement with the Insurance Company, a member could contribute between GHC15.00 to GHC150.00 per month for one year.

“Should a member get retired, he/she is entitled to all her contribution plus a 10% on their total contribution. But should a member die or incapacitated, he/she gets all the contribution for the period plus a 20% on their total contributions,” he explained.

He announced that their colleague would be buried this Saturday, May 27, 2023, and the Union would present the cheque to the two children.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for all Union members to join and called all health sector workers who are not even their members to also join.

Mr Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary General of TUC (Ghana), lauded the initiave of HSWU and urge other Unions to emulate.

He said: “Unions do a lot for members aside negotiations and today’s presentation is a laudable one that l will encourage all Unions to embrace.”