Militants believed to be linked to Islamic State killed four Lebanese soldiers in northern Lebanon, state media reported on Monday.

According to a report by the National News Agency (NNA) citing an army statement, the soldiers were pursuing a terrorist group in the Jabal al-Badawi area in northern Lebanon overnight, when they came under attack with gunfire and hand grenades.

“Army units chased the terrorists and managed to kill the leader of the cell [called Khaled al-Talawi] and are still pursuing the individuals who opened fire on their soldiers to arrest them,” the statement said.

The men are believed to be members of a “terrorist cell” linked to Islamic State, which was planning to carry out operations inside Lebanon.