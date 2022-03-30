Military Accommodation Challenges Will Be Solved – Prez.

Government has resolved to solve the accommodation challenges being faced by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This was during the delivery of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before Parliament on Wednesday.

“The accommodation problems facing the military have long been matters of national sadness. I am glad to say that the first stage of the Military Housing Project, dubbed the Barracks Regeneration Project, has started with construction going on at all garrisons across the country,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the Military Academy at Teshie was being modernized, adding that the Government was retooling and equipping personnel of GAF to enable them to live up to their duties.

“Each of the different branches of the Armed Forces – the Army, Navy and Airforce – has received significant financial assistance to upgrade its logistical bases and strengthen its capabilities and its welfare requirements are being substantially addressed,” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief said, “We are building modernised Armed Forces, with higher numbers of personnel, that will be fit to meet the demands of the 21st century.”

He said the protection of the country’s borders had put extra burden on the military, especially since there was increased terrorist activity in the West African Sub Region and instability in many of Ghana’s neighbouring countries.

“Fifteen (15) Forward Operating Bases, (FOBs) as they are called, are being constructed across the country to help in the prevention of cross border crimes and terrorist activity.