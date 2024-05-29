Military Aid Assurance: Belgium to Deliver 30 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine by 2028

Belgium announced its commitment on Tuesday to deliver 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028.

Visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo held talks here on Tuesday. The two sides signed a bilateral security agreement, which also includes an additional military aid from Belgium to Ukraine.

The F-16s will be delivered gradually over several years, with the first batch expected this year.

This commitment is part of Belgium’s broader support for Ukraine.