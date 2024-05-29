Military Aid Assurance: Belgium to Deliver 30 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine by 2028

Belgium announced its commitment on Tuesday to deliver 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028.
Visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo held talks here on Tuesday. The two sides signed a bilateral security agreement, which also includes an additional military aid from Belgium to Ukraine.
The F-16s will be delivered gradually over several years, with the first batch expected this year.
This commitment is part of Belgium’s broader support for Ukraine.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News