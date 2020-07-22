An airstrike by Nigerian troops has destroyed a camp of an armed group inside Kagara Forest in the northwest state of Zamfara and killed several bandits, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

The mission was conducted on Monday after intelligence reports indicated heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, in a portion of the forest, said John Enenche, a military spokesperson in a statement reaching Xinhua.

He said the intelligence was later confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions, leading to the air bombardment on the location.

According to the spokesman, the command in charge of that part of the country dispatched air force fighter jets to engage the location, with their ammunitions hitting the targets leading to the killing of some of the armed bandits.

He said some of them who were seen attempting to escape camouflaged in between the livestock were taken out in follow-on attacks. Enditem

