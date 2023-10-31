Military airstrikes kill 22 suspected terrorists in north Nigeria

At least 22 suspected terrorists were killed after the Nigerian military conducted a series of airstrikes targeting hideouts in the northern state of Borno Sunday, a military official said Monday.

Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement that the airstrikes were sequel to military intelligence about suspected terrorists regrouping in the Marte area of Borno, with a gun truck and two motorcycles sighted.

After being trailed for about 70 minutes, the suspected terrorists in the gun truck and two motorcycles stopped underneath a tree, probably to refuel or evade being seen, Gabkwet said, adding that the targets were subsequently engaged with a huge ball of fire engulfing the area.

The military official said the huge explosion could be indicative that the point where the suspected terrorists hid was likely a logistics base or their vehicle was conveying weapons or explosive ordnances.

Gabkwet said that terrorists had continued to exhibit weakness in Borno, which attested to the successes of the efforts employed by the Nigerian military and other security agencies.