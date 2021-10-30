Military and Police investigate attack on Suame Police Station

A joint investigative team from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces is probing the alleged attack on the Suame Police Station on Friday by some military men.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director General, Public Affairs, and Commander Andy La-Anyane, Acting Director Public Affairs of the Armed Forces, said anyone found culpable would be dealt with administratively and according to law.

It said the two institutions were committed to a harmonious relationship and would not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel.

“We want to assure the public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security and harmony in the country,” it said.

The statement said the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had taken notice of an incident that happened in Kumasi, at about 1000 hours on Friday, October 29, 2021.

“Details received indicate that a young man in civilian clothing riding an unregistered motorcycle was arrested by the police and sent to the Suame Police Station for investigations,” it said.

“He was later identified as a soldier with the fourth Battalion of Infantry (4BN) in Kumasi.”

The statement said the soldier was alleged to have called his colleagues who came to the Station, where a misunderstanding ensued between the soldiers and the police.

It said the impasse was resolved following the intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4BN.