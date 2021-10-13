Military bus knocks tricycle and killing three people in southern Tanzania

At least three people travelling in a tricycle died on the spot on Monday morning after a military bus knocked the three-wheeled cycle in Tanzania’s southern region of Ruvuma, said police.

Joseph Konyo, the Ruvuma regional police commander, said the driver of the military bus knocked the tricycle after he had attempted to overtake a bus at Mfaranyaki area in the Songea municipality, Ruvuma region’s capital.

Konyo told a press conference that the accident occurred at around 7 a.m. when the military bus was ferrying soldiers to their work stations.

He said one of the victims was a 60-year-old public servant who retired last week as a record keeper with the Ruvuma regional government hospital.

According to Konyo, the driver of the tricycle suffered serious head injuries and he was rushed to the Ruvuma regional government hospital for treatment. Enditem

