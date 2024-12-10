Military Deployed to Ghana National Gas Company Amid NDC Youth Protest

The Ghanaian military has been called in to disperse a group of irate youth from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who had gathered at the head office of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) on Tuesday, December 10.

TV3’s Godwin Asidiba, who was present at the scene, reported that the protesters caused significant disruption in the area, unsettling nearby residents. As tensions rose, Kojo Twum Boafo, a prominent NDC figure and local resident, visited the site to urge the youth to cease their actions.

Speaking to Asidiba, Twum Boafo expressed concern that the protesters were not helping President-elect John Dramani Mahama with their conduct. “Let us not create problems for him that he will need to resolve,” he said. He also cautioned the youth against mimicking the behavior of Abronye, a member of the NPP who was notorious for confronting opponents in 2016. “We understand your anger, but do not attack state installations,” Twum Boafo urged.

In a separate interview, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa condemned the protesters, stressing that their actions were not in line with Mahama’s peaceful leadership style. “If you are arrested, don’t expect any of us to come and defend you. What you have done, you don’t have our permission to do,” he said.

A video surfaced showing the youth attempting to forcibly open the main gate of the GNGCL headquarters. This unrest comes despite repeated calls from NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi for supporters to celebrate responsibly. Gyamfi had earlier appealed for restraint in the wake of violent incidents, including the tragic deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan.

“It is important to exercise restraint in your celebration. We must show that we are responsible citizens. Engaging in vandalism, attacks, or looting state properties is against the law,” Gyamfi said during a media briefing in Accra. He urged the party’s supporters to respect state institutions and to celebrate peacefully in line with the law.

The military’s intervention underscores the increasing concerns over the safety and stability of the post-election environment in Ghana.