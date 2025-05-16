Military Leaders Donate Salaries to Ghana Medical Fund

Ghana’s Military High Command has contributed one month’s salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, demonstrating their support for national healthcare initiatives.

The donation occurred during a ceremony at Jubilee House, aligning with the President’s call for public officials to assist the fund established to provide medical care for vulnerable citizens.

The Mahama Cares fund, launched in April 2025, focuses on critical health needs including non-communicable diseases and emergency surgeries. A multi-sector board manages the fund, with oversight from health ministry representatives and civil society groups. Government officials emphasize the fund’s operations will undergo regular audits to ensure proper use of contributions.

This military donation follows similar commitments from political appointees, reflecting a coordinated effort to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare safety net. The initiative addresses financial barriers to medical treatment while promoting collective responsibility in public health funding.