Military Liberate President, Prime Minister From Rebels in Guinea-Bissau

The military of Guinea-Bissau managed to liberate the president and prime minister from the hands of the rebels who took them hostage, the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik.

On February 1, a group of people in civilian clothes, armed with machine guns and grenade launchers, attacked the house of the government of Guinea-Bissau in the capital of the country, Bissau, where a meeting of the Council of Ministers was being held.

“The rebels took hostage President of the Republic Umaro Sissoco Embalo and [Prime Minister] Nuno Nabiam. After a fierce firefight that lasted more than five hours, military units loyal to the government were able to liberate them and take them to the presidential palace. Preliminarily, the head of state confirmed that it was possible to speak only about a rebellion of ‘individuals,’ the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

The affiliation of the attackers is still unknown.