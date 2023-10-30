Military moves to restore peace in Nkwanta following ethnic clashes

A detachment of Military personnel has moved in to maintain peace emanating from gunshots and destruction of property, following clashes between key ethnic groups in Nkwanta last Friday.

Mr Bright Lenwah, the Chairman of Nkwanta Municipal Security Council in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said calm was being restored since the military detachment intervention and appealed to all factions in the disturbance to give peace a chance while lasting solution is found.

He said it was believed the disturbance was a family feud, which could only be resolved through peace gestures.

He said per his briefing from the Police Command, about 10 people were hospitalised from attacks from the situation.

Mr Lenwah passionately appealed to the people not to engage the military as their sole duty is peace keeping.

A background to the issue indicated that fresh fighting broke out between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes, which forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in the Nkwanta township to neighbouring Districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

The ethnic groups had clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyode group.

Many homes and shops were burnt and destroyed in the clash with Nkwanta becoming a deserted town.

When GNA contacted the Nkwanta South Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Lartey Lawson, he declined to comment on the melee.

On Saturday, the Adeles and Challas ethnic groups had a joint Press Conference against the celebration of Kyodjible Yam Festival by the Akyode tribe as it was tantamount to disturbance.

Three tribes were in contention for the ownership of Nkwanta township for some decades now without solution.