Military personnel attached to Speaker of Parliament to be regularised

The four military personnel assigned to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament have been withdrawn for regularisation.

Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a letter addressed to Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said “The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure:

190195 WOI Jafaru Bunwura

193211 WOII Apugiba Awuni David

198083 S/Sgt Agbely Prosper

201021 Sgt Bonney Prince.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment.”